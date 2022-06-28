G-Wealth Consults donate ¢5,000 to Korle bu Child Health Department to sort medical bills of needy patients

Chief Executive Officer of G-Wealth Consult has said it has embarked on an initiative to aid the needy that makes them feel empowered, loved and encouraged which brings healing to the physical, psychological and emotional life of women and children is our priority at G-Wealth Health Organization.

"I was motivated to extend this assistance to Korle-Bu Child Health Department this year to support mothers, children and widows," she stated.

Dr. Rejoice Wodomedzi Foli noted that she normally feels uncomfortable when she sees people suffering and are unable to pay for medicare.

She hopes the donation would go a long way to ease the financial burden of needy patients.

The CEO of G-Wealth Consults made these commentaries when she donated a cash amount of Ghc5,000 last week to the Child Health Department of the Korle bu Teaching Hospital to pay medical bills of some patients who had gone there to deliver their babies.

The donation was in two folds: first, to pay the medical bills and buy medication for five (5) mothers who couldn't pay their bills after childbirth and secondly, donated money to two (2) widows who were also unable to settle their medical bills.

However, after the medical bills were settled, G-Wealth Consults gave each widow five hundred cedis (¢500) cash to start up a business to be able to fend for themselves postnatal.

Beatrice Baidoo, one of the beneficiaries of the donation and a retailer in water and soft drinks expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the kindness shown to them by G-Wealth Consults.

"God richly bless you and your organisation for the honour done us. We would put the monies into good use to better our lot," she stated.

The nurse in-charge of the Korle bu Child Health Department receiving the donations for and on behalf of the patients thanked Dr. Rejoice Wodomedzi Foli for the show of compassion.

G-Wealth Consults is an organisation with the vision of strategically building capacity and transforming capabilities through building a healthy environment for women, children and youth through training, advocacy and community services.

To achieve this, the organisation intend to embark on mother and child health sensitization programmes, health and sanitation education and awareness, career coaching and youth mentoring, talent development and capacity building and other innovative ways to help them realise their goals.