VIDEO: New Juaben Traditional Council installs Nana Kwaku Boateng III as Paramount Chief

Nana Kwadwo Yeboah Gyamfi has been gazetted and sworn in as the Paramount Chief of New Juaben Traditional Area in the Eastern Region.

The event took place on Monday 27th June, 2022 at the New Juaben Traditional Council Palace.

The New Juaben Paramount Chief was outdoored on 2nd June 2022 when the kingmakers of New Juaben took him through the principal streets of Koforidua.

He is to replace the late Dasebree Prof. Emeritus Oti Boateng II, who died last year and was buried this year.

As the customs and traditions demand, a new Chief has to be enstooled after the demise of the old chief and sit in the state for the final funeral rites to take place.

However, four royals contested but Nana Gyamfi’s ascension was unanimously endorsed.

He is to be confined for 40 days after which he will take a stool name and swear allegiance to the state and the subchiefs to their new king.

The Oyoko Royal Odehyie Kwadawo Yeboah Gyamfi was born on 1st March 1971 to Nana Kumnipa clan of New Juaben.

He is the eighth born of the mother’s eleven children and has his primary school education at Madonna International School In Koforidua where he sat for and passed the common entrance examination and gained admission to St. Peters Secondary School in Nkwantia for his Secondary Education.

He showed such brilliance that he was one of the top students from Form One through to Form Five.In 1989, he sat for and passed the Ordinary Level Exams with distinction.

He subsequently gained admission to the New Juaben Secondary School, Koforidua for his Sixth Form Course between 1989 to 1991.

He successfully passed the Advanced Level Examination in 1991.

Immediately after completing his A-Level Course, Odehyie Gyamfi traveled to Germany and obtained to the prestigious Block House College in Hamburg, Germany to pursue a course in Hotel Management in 1992.

He excelled in the course such that immediately upon completion he was offered employment as the Food and Beverage Manager at the prestigious Elyse Hotel (Block House) Hamburg, Germany.

He occupied this position until 2011 and during that period he was also assigned to Block House Restaurant in Berlin as a Food and Beverage Manager.

After working for close to sixteen years, Odehyie Gyamfi decided to pursue more academic excellence and this led him to pursue professional certification in Logistic and Building Services.

In 2019, Odehyie Kwadwo Yeboah decided to broaden his scope of business and ventured into farming and together with a group of friends established a poultry

farm in Ghana known as P89 in Winneba which has grown to become one of the largest poultry farms in Ghana.

He is married to Akosua Asiedua and has 7 children.

