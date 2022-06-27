GETfund presents 65-seater bus to Bonzo Kaku SHS

The management of Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETfund) has given a 65-seater air-conditioned bus to the Bonzo Kaku Senior High School (BOKASS) in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region for educational purpose.

Making the presentation of the bus on behalf of the GETfund secretariat to the school, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle, Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh charged the management of the school to use the bus for its intended purpose.

"This is a brand new bus and we are expecting the management of Bonzo Kaku SHS to use it to achieve its intended purpose, school bus is used for academic purposes only and not other unproductive things", he said.

He implored the school management to maintain the bus to last longer.

"Let me urge the headmistress and the staff of the school to practice maintenance culture, if the bus develops a little fault, don't wait for fault to become big, quickly send it to repairs, now that the GETfund has given the bus to you, it is now a property of the school and the government so the school must find ways and means to maintain to stay longer", he urged.

He disclosed that the government would continue to provide busses to other Senior High Schools in the Ellembelle District.

"I want to assure other Senior High Schools in Ellembelle District that the government will continue to provide buses to them. Let me also thank Freddie Blay, the NPP's national Chairman for supporting the Bonzo Kaku SHS to get this bus, Freddie Blay through GNPC has constructed a six-unit classroom block for this school, and when Freddie Blay was the MP for Ellembelle, he built an Assembly Hall for the school and in fact, Freddie Blay deserves commendation", he stated.

He, therefore, took the opportunity to plead with the students to stay away from unproductive ventures that would jeopardize their education and focus on their books.

"I want to advise my students here to study harder and do away with things that will destroy your education, focus on your books, you can use me as your role model because when I was in secondary school I took my headmaster's advice and today I'm the Ellembelle DCE standing in front of you so you guys too can become like me in future if you learn harder", he advised.

Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh seized the opportunity to present five streetlights to the school to brighten the campus during the night and ten dustbins to keep rubbish in it.

On his part, Mr. Wilfred Katey Adodoadji, the District Director of Education in Ellembelle commended the management of Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETfund) for supporting the Bonzo Kaku SHS with a brand new bus.

He charged the management of the school to ensure regular maintenance of the bus to last longer.

He advised them not to give the bus to churches for their activities.

"As new as you see it, it is our wish that some years to come, this beautiful bus will remain the way it is for us to cherish", he said.

He added that "there are rules governing the use of the bus, apart from the school, the school bus is also used for other educational activities only, we shouldn't give the bus to churches to do their conventions".

He also urged politicians in the area to stay away from the bus. "I know politicians will come for the bus for their activities but let me tell the politicians to stay away from the bus."

Receiving the keys, the Headmistress of the school, Mrs. Augustina Essel-Cudjoe expressed her happiness and thanked the management of GETfund for the kind gesture.

She also thanked those who supported her to lobby for the bus to the school.

"...the major problem confronting the school was the unavailability of a reliable means of transport, sometimes when we have to go for food items or other items, it became a tug of war, we usually have to rely on sister schools or we have to go for commercial vehicle which also came with its own cost. As the school management, we started writing letters, making calls and making follow-ups to the letters and the calls we made and today we have received this brand new bus and we are happy, we thank God for this gesture", she said.

She pledged that the bus would be used for its intended purposes and also maintained it to last longer.

Mrs. Augustina Cudjoe used the opportunity to highlight some of the challenges facing the school and called on government and philanthropists to come to the aid of the school.

"We only have two cooks and need more cooks, the boys' dormitory is in a sad state and needs urgent renovation, the headmistress does not have a pick-up vehicle and we are appealing to the government and others to support the headmistress with one", she pleaded.

Moreover, a fund raising ceremony was held to raise money to fuel the bus and use some to maintain it.

Source: Francis Addo