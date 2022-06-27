Agbodza worried over looming judgement debt in Intelligent Traffic Management System contract

The Ranking Member on the Road and Transport Committee of Parliament, Governs Agbodza is warning of a looming $50 million judgment debt over the termination of the Accra Intelligent Traffic Management System contract.

Addressing the press, Mr. Agbodza urged the government to take steps to avert the impending financial loss to the state.

Addressing comments to the government, the MP said: “tread cautiously with whatever you have done with this particular contract because my information is that you are heading towards payment of a judgment debt of almost $50 million.”

Aside from this, Mr. Agbodza expects the government to bear even more costs if the situation is not handled well.

“That $50 million would not include the actual cost, which is another $100 million and a further $25 million tax waiver that we have granted Huawei,” he explained.

He noted further that “Ghanaians are not going to be happy with the circumstances which we are in financially. That could be at the peak of recklessness on the part of the Akufo-Addo government.”

In 2020, the contract for the project was terminated with Beijing Everyway and re-awarded to Huawei under the supervision of the National Security Ministry.

Beijing Everyway is currently at the London Court of International Arbitration seeking redress for the termination of the contract.

By Citi Newsroom