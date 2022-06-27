Court stops Arise Ghana from demonstrating at night; directs group to end demo at 4pm

27.06.2022 LISTEN

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court has stopped Arise Ghana from continuing its demonstration into the night.

Over the last few weeks, the Police administration has held various meetings with Arise Ghana over their intention to stage a demonstration in Accra for two continuous days and to also picket in front of the Jubilee House at night.

Following a series of meetings, Arise Ghana informed the Police in a letter dated June 8, 2022, that the demonstration will start on the first day at 3pm and end at 10 pm and resume the next day.

The Police, in a letter dated June 13, 2022, responded that in order to adequately ensure the safety of demonstrators and other members of the public, the demonstration should not stretch into the night.

In the interest of public order and safety, the Police entreated the organisers to reconsider their time frame and start the demonstration early in the day and end before night falls.

On June 22, 2022, the Police received a verbal response from the organisers to the effect that they are unable to change the time of the demonstration.

As a result of the lack of consensus, the Ghana Police Service dragged the leaders of Arise Ghana to court.

In court today, Justice Comfort Tasiame who presided over the matter partially granted the application by the Police and directed demonstrators to converge at Obra Spot through Farrisco Avenue to TUC and end at the Independent Square.

The court further directed that the intended demonstration should start at 8am and end at 4pm.

The new Arise Ghana group has planned a two-day demonstration starting Tuesday, June 28, 2022, to picket against the hardships in the country.