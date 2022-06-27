Ken Ofori-Atta’s policies to manage the economy have created problems for the country – Prof. Gatsi

The Dean of Cape Coast University Business School, Professor John Gatsi says blames on Ghana’s economic woes should be laid at the doorstep of Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori Attah.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview on Monday, June 27, 2022, Prof. John Gatsi stressed that while people may only want to point fingers at the Minister for this year's hardship, he must be blamed for the poor management of the Ghanaian economy since 2017.

“He [Finance Minister] cannot manage the Ghanaian economy only in 2022, he has been managing the economy since 2017, and cumulatively, his policy in terms of fiscal management has actually created a huge problem for this country,” the UCC-BS Dean shared.

Prof. John Gatsi continued, “And that I do not think that he himself is not aware. He is the one who presents the kind of borrowing that we need to do and that borrowing has created problems for the country. Therefore, we cannot blame any other person than the Finance Minister.

“Most of the things he comes to Parliament to present, that is his belief that he has presented to Parliament. So we should hold him on those things rather than extending it to some individuals who have been considered to be of value to the government. But may not be in charge directly of affairs of this country.”

Meanwhile, a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko has hinted at the country’s possible return to the IMF.

According to him, the E-Levy has failed to rake in the projected revenue two months after its implementation commenced.

In a series of Tweets, Mr. Otchere Darko has disclosed that he is all for an IMF return for Ghana if it will help in tackling the current economic crisis that has presented a lot of suffering to the Ghanaian people.

“Ghana is a member of the IMF. The world is in serious crisis. Ours is not helped by our high debt and low-income levels. With the economy still growing, but investor confidence low, govt being compelled to cut down capital expenditures will eventually lead to job losses unless.

“We do something that will inject confidence in our capacity to ride this heavy storm and that something should happen pretty quickly. Are you against an IMF program?

“I am not for an IMF program that throws peanuts at us but imposes conditions that will end up hurting the poor, jobs, and businesses more. Covid-19 and War in Ukraine are not of Africa’s doing but more to our doom. A program that pretends it is all our doing is doomed to fail.

“Am I against an IMF program in principle? No,” parts of a series of posts on the Twitter page of Gabby Otchere Darko said on Monday, June 27, 2022.