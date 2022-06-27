Use your achievements to back your arguments, not what NDC did or not — Sefa Kayi to NPP MP

Stop politicising key issues, Kwame Sefa Kayi to Kwadaso MP

Ghanaians should bear with us, the economy will soon bounce back, Kwadaso MP

Popular broadcaster and host of Peace FM morning show, 'Kokrokoo' Kwami Sefa Kayi has chastised the ruling New Patriotic Party's (NPP) communicators for constantly citing the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) performance when answering questions about the current state of the economy.

According to Mr. Kwame Sefa Kayi, the NDC lost power in the 2016 elections and therefore cannot be blamed for the current economic situation.

He said it will be out of place for NPP communicators to be drawing Mahama's administration into a debate on the current performance of the economy.

The popular broadcaster was responding to an assertion made by Dr. Kinsley Nyarkoh, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kwadaso constituency, on his Kokroo morning show on Accra-based Peace FM on Wednesday, June 23, 2022, which was monitored by Modernghana News.

He stressed that the NPP communicators' habit of referring to the NDC when speaking on key issues only politicizes it and fails to address the question and largely the economic situation.

"NDC is no longer in power ... I'm a Ghanaian and so when I'm asking a question, the constant referral to the NDC politicises it. I want you (what you are doing), I don't want to know (what the NDC did),” he said.

In response to a question about whether Ghanaians feel the heat under the NPP government, Dr. Nyarko stated that while it is not all Ghanaians feel the positive impact of the current NPP government's programs and policies, he believes things will not remain the same and that every Ghanaian will soon witness a positive change in the economy.

“Ghanaians should bear with this government because the government is doing everything possible for us to progress...Ghanaians should bear with us. Nana Akufo-Addo is capable. The government is capable. What we are experiencing is temporal and the government is doing everything to bring us back to the pre-pandemic levels,” Dr Kingsley assures.

Watch video below in twi;