Ghana retrogressing under Akufo-Addo – Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has accused H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of leading Ghana on a path of retrogression since becoming President.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview on the New Day programme on Monday, June 27, 2022, he said although the President has inherited more money than any other government in the history of the country, he has nothing to show for it.

“President Akufo-Addo has had money more than any government. The last time we checked, he has received ¢500billion yet, he has not built hospitals and schools.

“This country is regressing,” Sammy Gyamfi said while speaking about the hardships in the country.

According to the NDC firebrand, it is crucial for Ghanaians to push for better conditions from the Akufo-Addo government.

He urges the Ghanaians to join the upcoming two-day demonstration of the Arise Ghana group to drum home the important message to the government that enough is enough of the many hardships.

“The first major activity is the demonstration scheduled for 28 and 29.

“We are going to demonstrate against the excruciating hardships Ghanaians are going through. The hardships Ghanaians are going through is too much. This is occasioned largely by the hikes in fuel prices.

“We don’t understand why Ghanaians should continue paying borla tax,” he said.

Unfortunately, Arise Ghana demonstration is under threat.

The leadership of the newly-formed group has been dragged to court by the Police administration and will be in court today over the impasse on modalities for the demonstration.

“Due to the lack of agreement between the Police and the organisers on the time for the demonstration and location for their planned picketing, the Police have had no option but to submit the process to the court for a determination.

“This was duly communicated to Arise Ghana in a letter on June 22, 2022.

“The case has since been filed at the court and the hearing is scheduled for tomorrow Monday, June 27, 2022,” a Ghana Police Service statement signed by Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Chief Superintendent Of Police, Director, Public Affairs.