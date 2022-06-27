Arise Ghana demo will happen despite Police's court action – Sammy Gyamfi

A member of the Arise Ghana group, Sammy Gyamfi has insisted that their planned two-day demonstration will come off as scheduled despite the court action by the Ghana Police Service.

According to the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the demonstration to be held on June 28 and 29 is important to demand better from the government in the midst of the many hardships facing the citizenry.

“The first major activity is the demonstration scheduled for 28 and 29.

“We are going to demonstrate against the excruciating hardships Ghanaians are going through. The hardships Ghanaians are going through is too much. This is occasioned largely by the hikes in fuel prices.

“We don’t understand why Ghanaians should continue paying borla tax,” Sammy Gyamfi told TV3 in an interview on the New Day programme.

Ahead of the two-day demonstration, the Arise Ghana group has been dragged o court by the Police administration.

This was after the inability of Arise Ghana leadership to find a common group with the Police over some security concerns.

“Due to the lack of agreement between the Police and the organisers on the time for the demonstration and location for their planned picketing, the Police have had no option but to submit the process to the court for a determination.

“This was duly communicated to Arise Ghana in a letter on June 22, 2022.

“The case has since been filed at the court and the hearing is scheduled for tomorrow Monday, June 27, 2022,” a Ghana Police Service statement signed by Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Chief Superintendent Of Police, Director, Public Affairs.