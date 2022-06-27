E-Levy: We expected GHC600million by now, but only GHC60million made — Gabby weeps over low proceeds

Gabby Otchere-Darko, a staunch member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is unhappy with the low proceeds from the E-Levy.

According to him, the electronic transaction levy (E-Levy) after its implementation in May this year has only generated ten per cent (10%), which is 60 million out of the estimated amount the government was expecting.

In a tweet on his Twitter page on Monday, June 27, 2022, sighted by Modernghana News, the NPP enthusiast further asserted that the government should rather be thinking about the measures to be implemented to help draw back investors into the country's economy.

“After 5 months of stalemate and bashing, the e-levy, after implementation, is delivering only 10% of estimated revenues; our revenues remain very low as compared to the rest of the world; debt levels dangerously high, cedi, like most currencies, struggling against the US dollar.

“What options are open to government? The question should rather be: what option if adopted, will re-inject investor confidence in our economy? Even if we find the $3-5 billion required, will that help? E-levy which was to have given us some Ghc600million by now has done less than Ghc60million,” he tweeted.

But Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo Prampram constituency, Mr. Sam Nartey George, in a tweet on Monday, June 27, responded to Gabby Otchere’s comment by stating that government failed to heed their (the minority's) advice about the E-Levy not being an option.

“When we warned, you and your people arrogantly insulted and called us names. In May, your govt got GH1.8m a day as against an expected revenue of GH20m a day, a paltry 9% of what you expected. We have seen a 40% drop in the value of transactions. You guys have failed,” Sam George reacted.