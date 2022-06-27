Ofoase-Ayirebi: Driver of Benz car that skid into river drowns as bystanders watch helplessly

A driver of a Benz car with registration number GW 9000-W has died following an accident that occurred on the Oda-Ofoase-Ayerebi road.

From the information gathered, the deceased man was driving along the road when he lost control of the steering wheel.

He skids into the Boti River along the Oda-Ofoase-Ayerebi road while heading to Akyem Oda. Following the driver’s inability to escape from the car, he sadly died from drowning before he was rescued.

The deceased is reportedly a staff of the Ghana Revenue Authority at the Birem Central Municipal Assembly.

Eyewitnesses say the man could have been saved if he had been rescued earlier. According to people who were around at the time the vehicle skidded into the river, they could not jump into the river to offer help because they cannot swim.

The body of the deceased has now been deposited at the Oda Government Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

Concerned residents are calling for the construction of the Oda-Ofoase-Ayerebi road.

Many attribute the accident and some others to the poor nature of the road.