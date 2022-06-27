I’m not against Ghana’s return to IMF in principle – Gabby Otchere Darko

Leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko has indicated that amid the challenges facing the country, he is all for the government going to the IMF to enroll on a programme that will help the country.

Ghana despite remaining a member of the IMF has not been on any programme since President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo became President.

In the past year, there have been proposals for the government to return to the IMF to enroll on a programme due to the hardships presented by the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, the government has always remained against the idea with Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta insisting that the government will rely on home-grown solutions.

With things not getting any better, Gabby Otchere Darko has hinted through various posts on Twitter that the government could be considering a return to the IMF.

According to him, he is all for an IMF intervention in the midst of the current economic situation.

“Ghana is a member of the IMF. The world is in serious crisis. Ours is not helped by our high debt and low-income levels. With the economy still growing, but investor confidence low, govt being compelled to cut down capital expenditures will eventually lead to job losses unless

“We do something that will inject confidence in our capacity to ride this heavy storm and that something should happen pretty quickly. Are you against an IMF program?

“I am not for an IMF program that throws peanuts at us but imposes conditions that will end up hurting the poor, jobs, and businesses more. Covid-19 and War in Ukraine are not of Africa’s doing but more to our doom. A program that pretends it is all our doing is doomed to fail.

“Am I against an IMF program in principle? No,” parts of a series of posts on the Twitter page of Gabby Otchere Darko said on Monday, June 27, 2022.

Meanwhile, the lawyer and communications strategist has disclosed that the government is missing its revenue target for the controversial electronic transaction levy.

He has revealed that the government is only raking in 10% of the targeted revenue two months after the commencement of the E-Levy.