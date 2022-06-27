Going to IMF will attack our sacred cows — Gabby

Founder of the Danquah Institute and NPP stalwart, Gabby Otchere-Darko has indicated that, in principle, he is not for an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

In a tweet today, he attested to the fact that Ghana's economy is in deep crises.

He however insisted that Akufo-Addo will not give up Free SHS and other policies that help the less privilege and run to the IMF.

“There’s understandably, a national aversion to an IMF program, because of the history of conditionality’s which attack sacred cows like jobs and social interventions. Akufo-Addo will not sacrifice Free SHS and other critical welfare policies to help the poor for any assistance,” he shared on twitter.

In a series of tweets, he indicated that inasmuch as cost of living is rising globally and Ghanas revenue to GDP ratio is among the lowest in the world; even in Africa, a decision by any government to intensify taxation may not be smart.

He further adds that, although Ghana is a member of the IMF, the world is in serious crisis and Ghana is plagued with high debt and low income levels therefore if something is not done soon, the country could sink deeper than it already is.

“Ghana is a member of the IMF. The world is in serious crisis. Ours in not helped by our high debt and low income levels. With the economy still growing, but investor confidence low, government being compelled to cut down capital expenditures will eventually lead to job losses unless we do something that will inject confidence in our capacity to ride this heavy storm and that something should happen pretty quickly. Are you against an IMF program?” he queried.

The NPP stalwart had earlier this morning tweeted that even the much rejected, but implemented E-levy was only delivering 10% of the estimated revenue.

It is no secret that the country is facing perilous times, Mr. Otchere-Darkos tweets seem to convey that the government would still not run to the IMF especially in its state however, a better option to revive the economy is urgently needed.