Police goes to court to stop Arise Ghana demo travelling into the night

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has run to the court to seek a determination into the time schedule the Arise Ghana demonstration after there was a disagreement between the organisers and the security service.

The demonstrators want to start their first day march and picketing at 3pm and end at 10pm and resume the next day but the Police does not want the demonstration to travel into the night in the interest of public safety and order.

The organisers have also refused to reconsider the time forcing the Police to run to court for determination.

Hearing is scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, 27 June 2022.

The demonstration is against the harsh economic situation in the country.

Source: Classfmonline.com

