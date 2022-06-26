TLC features Prof. Lade Wosornu, two young activists and a student to discuss Time and Timekeeping

26.06.2022 LISTEN

Oliver Burkeman, a British journalist, and an author has made a very interesting observation about human time on earth.

He indicates that, if one assumes to live up to 80 years, one will have about four thousand weeks to spend on earth. So individually, how can we manage our four thousand weeks or a little over to live a meaningful, productive, and contributive life?

TLC, a behavioral and attitudinal change advocacy group has initiated the timekeeping dialogue series to explore the concept of time and how people can become better at managing and maximizing this important resource available to everyone.

The 3rd episode of the dialogue series dubbed Of Time and Times: The Intergenerational perspective has been scheduled for Sunday, 26 June 2022 at 4pm. This episode of the Dialogue Series will provide the opportunity for the guests and audience to share their generational perspectives of time and how each generation can learn from one another to enhance their lives, be more productive and live a life of meaning both at the individual and societal level.

The event will feature the distinguished Professor Lade Wosornu, a Poet and a fellow of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, Yvonne Oppong Ayisi, Manager of Trustees and Capital Markets, Consolidated Bank Of Ghana.

The other guests are Mercedes Rowe Asamani, Political and Social Affairs Officer, All Africa Students Union, Redeemer Buatsi, a journalist and a youth leader at Amnesty International and Afia Owusuaa Baffuor- Kwakye , a Morgan International School graduate who recently completed her International Baccalaureate.

It is expected to be chaired by Togbe Kwasinyi Kakakloklo Agyeman V, the chief of Adidome and hosted by Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, a communications for development advocate

The 1st and 2nd dialogue series hosted Nana Kwasi Gyan Apenteng, Communications and Culture expert, Madam Comfort Ocran, Motivational speaker and Author, Ibrahim Asante, Founder of Significant International Training Systems (SITS) and Ewurama Bennin, Learning Facilitator, Author and Program Manager- Central Leadership respectively where they identified time as an important and a unique resource that is available to every person, group, and nation and for that matter, utilizing time to its maximum will help catapult individuals, societies and nations to their desired destinations of growth and development.

The past speakers also underscored the critical role of time in national development.

The Timekeeping initiative is being undertaken to help in creating a better Timekeeping culture in Ghana. It was launched to improve the chronic lateness and lack of respect for time and timekeeping in Ghana. The national timekeeping initiative is targeted at policymakers, media, legislators, event organizers, corporate leaders, politicians, teachers, professionals, the youth, civil society and behavioural change agents.