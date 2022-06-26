Effutu fishing community advocates for increase in price of premix fuel to facilitate regular supply

Fishermen in the Effutu Fishing Community in the Central Region appeal for marginally increase in price of premix fuel to facilitate regular supply of the product.

To them they prefer marginally increase to facilitate regular supply to address the present situation in which they find themselves.

In a separate interview at Winneba recently, they explained that the time has come for government to consider increasing the product to boost the fishing industry.

Mr. Kwame Tetteh, a canoe owner popularly known as 'Brazil' made passionate appeal to Government to tackle the issue of interrupted supply of premix to the fishing Communities.

He noted that due to lack of premix fuel, the fishermen were in financial crisis thus becoming extremely difficult to cater for their families and dependants.

"We appreciate the fact that Government spends a lot to refine Premix fuel, this may explain why it takes some months for us to get the product.

"The fisher folks have increased in numbers so the demand for the product is also high, we have to struggle before getting a bit which last for some few days.

"There must be more fuel pumps in all the fishing Communities. Fishing is our main source of income used to pay school fees, electricity and water bills among others financial expenses.

The only way we could sustain our outboard motors is by using the Premix fuel, Petro and other products damage our machines," he stated.

Another Canoe Owner, Mr. Alex Cobbina aka 'Omanhene Pozo' wished premix fuel could be bought at every fuel pumps at the coastal communities just like petro and diesel for their daily activities.

"This will enhance our work as Fishermen. Is a humble appeal to the government. We are hopeful that our listening President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo will listen to our phight and act accordingly.

"We know what our hardworking Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Hon. Mrs. Mavis Hawa Koomson is doing for the fishing industry, we appreciate her affort of making fishing activities attractive and creating jobs for the youth but our major concern is Premix fuel to power our machines." Mr. Alex Cobbina emphasised.