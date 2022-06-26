Establish peace dialogue with religious leaders to eliminate hate speech, violence

Ambassador Ebenezer Essuman (Right), and Rev. Thomas Asiedu-Peprah (Left) in a Peace By Dialogue meeting

The Global Peace Ambassador, Mr. Ebenezer Essuman has expressed concerns in a peace by dialogue meeting with religious leaders, institutions and other stakeholders on why it is necessary to eliminate hate speech, violence, xenophobic, religious discriminations by establishing peace dialogue within communities and the people at large.

The Ambassador furthermore stated that, peace is the path of growth and prosperity to society. "If we do not have peace and harmony, achieving political strength, economic stability and cultural growth will be impossible. Moreover, before we transmit the notion of peace to others, it is vital for us to possess peace within. It is not a certain individual’s responsibility to maintain peace but everyone’s duty."

Rev.Thomas Asiedu-Peprah, President and Founder of the Believers Great Harvest Chapel and an executive member of the planning committee of the Ghana Pentecostal Council, Greater Accra on Religion and Diplomacy, has identified conditions in several conflict situations that lend themselves to faith-based intervention:

He emphasised on religion which is a significant factor in the identity of one or both parts to the conflict; religious leaders on both sides of the dispute can be mobilized to facilitate peace; protracted struggles between two major religious traditions transcend national borders, as has been the case over time with Islam and Christianity; and/or forces of realpolitik have led to an extended paralysis of action.

Rev. Thomas Asiedu-Peprah also identifies the attributes that religious leaders and institutions can offer in promoting peace and reconciliation, including credibility as a trusted institution; a respected set of values; moral warrants for opposing injustice on the part of governments; unique leverage for promoting reconciliation among conflicting parties, including an ability to rehumanize situations that have become dehumanized over the course of protracted conflict; a capability to mobilize community, nation, and international support for a peace process; an ability to follow through locally in the wake of a political settlement; and a sense of calling that often inspires perseverance in the face of major, otherwise debilitating, obstacles.

It was finally concluded that, we are one and must adhere to peace by dialogue rather than violence or war for together we will stand, divided we will fall.