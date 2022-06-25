Let’s support unique vision of Arise Ghana to save the country – CFF-Ghana charges CSOs

25.06.2022 LISTEN

Advocacy group, Community Focus Foundation, Ghana (CFF-Ghana) has called on Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the country to support the unique vision of Arise Ghana to save the country.

In a press release issued on Saturday, June 24, 2022, CFF-Ghana describes the birth of the new group as timely, insisting that it is well-positioned to rescue Ghana from the maladministration by the current government.

“Community Focus Foundation Ghana (CFF-GHANA) highly commends well-meaning Ghanaians for their good decision to come together and form the Nationalist Group, ARISE GHANA in rescuing Ghana from the harsh and excruciating economic situation being experienced by Ghanaians,” a CFF-Ghana release signed by its Executive Director Richard Kasu has said.

CFF-Ghana is of the view that it is important for Civil Society Organisations in the country to join hands to support the course of Arise Ghana.

The advocacy group also wants NGOs and Faith-based organisations to support the vision of Arise Ghana ahead of the planned two-day demonstration on June 28 and 29.

“As such, we are calling on Development Practitioners including CSOs, NGOs, Community Based Organizations, and Faith-Based Organizations among others to support the Vision of the Coalition in rescuing Ghana.

“We are also calling on all Civil Society Organizations to participate massively in the pending nation-saving demonstration by ARISE GHANA scheduled for June 28th and 29th respectfully,” the CFF-Ghana release adds.

Below is the full CFF-Ghana press release:

PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release:

CIVIL SOCIETY ORGANIZATIONS (CSOs) MUST SUPPORT THE UNIQUE VISION OF ARISE GHANA TO SAVE GHANA.

Community Focus Foundation Ghana (CFF-GHANA) highly commends well-meaning Ghanaians for their good decision to come together and form the Nationalist Group, ARISE GHANA in rescuing Ghana from the harsh and excruciating economic situation being experienced by Ghanaians.

The birth of the new Coalition is timely and we consider it as special purpose vehicle which is well-positioned to rescue Ghana from the maladministration by the current government.

As such, we are calling on Development Practitioners including CSOs, NGOs, Community Based Organizations and Faith Based Organizations among others to support the Vision of the Coalition in rescuing Ghana.

We are also calling on all Civil Society Organizations to participate massively in the pending nation-saving demonstration by ARISE GHANA scheduled for June 28th and 29th respectfully.

End.

(Sgd)

Mr. Richard Kasu (EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CFF-GHANA)

0248640364