MTN Y'ello Care: CEO spends time with pupils of New Asafo Basic School in Kumasi

Pupils of the New Asafo M/A Basic School in Kumasi had the privilege of spending quality time with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh when he visited the school as part of this year's Y'ello Care Employee Volunteering Programme.

The annual event aims to secure high participation levels of MTN staff in high impact social projects to uplift and empower the local communities in which the company operates.

Staff of MTN dedicate 21 days in June every year, to provide voluntary services in communities as part of the company's commitment to giving back to society.

The theme chosen for this year's event is, “Empowering Communities to Drive Economic Recovery,” and aims to inspire stakeholders to heed the call to upgrade the digital skills of local communities in order to drive economic activity and participation through focusing on digital skills training and digital job creation.

This is linked to MTN's strategic priority to build digital skills for digital jobs aligned to the company's Ambition 2025 Strategy.

The CEO and a team of officials of MTN fraternised with the pupils and engaged them on how to improve their digital skills and the opportunities they could explore to develop as pupils.

Mr Adadevoh implored the pupils to take their studies seriously and leverage technology to enhance their academic work.

He told the media that MTN's focus for the year was to promote the use of Information Communication Technology (ICT), adding that ICT had become important globally.

“If we do not start educating our students all the way from primary schools in ICT, then I am afraid we will be left behind in the global competitiveness at some point in the future,” he said.

He said the goal of MTN was to support the government in ICT and to contribute its quota to help students and the youth to build the necessary skills to enable the country to remain competitive on the global stage.

The MTN team also donated four laptops to the school to promote the study of ICT while enhancing the digitisation of its administration.

GNA