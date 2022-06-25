National Cathedral: Ablakwa threatens more exposé; insists there is a lot more deceit associated with project

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has threatened to make more revelations on the National Cathedral Project if dared by government officials.

According to him, he has uncovered the documents on the National Cathedral Incorporation and there is a lot of deceit associated with the project.

“We have obtained the National Cathedral Incorporation and there is a lot of deceit.

“I have discovered that Adjaye and Associates was registered in 2012 but they were not winning all the contracts so what suddenly happened that he is now the one winning everything?

“It will shock many people to know that even the AB Adjei-led PPA thought the Chief of Staff was being excessive.

“I know too much about this project and they should not dare us to expose more. The AG can go to court if he disagrees with my statement on him,” Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa told Joy FM in an interview on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Over the course of the past few months, the North Tongu MP has been on a crusade exposing the government for what he says is unconstitutional spending on the National Cathedral project.

He is the one that disclosed that the government has already blown GHS200 million on the project although there is no work on-site to show for it.

Speaking on the same platform, Deputy Finance Minister Dr. John Kumah shared that people are only deliberately spreading lies about the cathedral project to cause disaffection amongst the public.

“People are deliberately spreading lies to cause disaffection. What we are doing is something that is important and of value to the country. Whatever investment we do in the National Cathedral will bring us revenue,” Dr. Kumasi said.