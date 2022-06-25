Permanent work to begin on Jukwa bridge washout on June 27 — Ghana Highway Authority

The Ghana Highway Authority is set to begin full maintenance work on the Jukwa-Twifo Praso bridge that got washed out after a heavy downpour.

The rains caused the river to overflow its banks.

The incident happened on June 17, 2022.

Motorists and commuters who were heading from Cape Coast to Twifo Praso were stranded until they were redirected to different routes nearby.

In a recent notice issued by the Ministry of Roads and Highway on Facebook on Saturday, June 25, 2022, sighted by Modernghana News, it indicated that permanent maintenance will be initiated on the road from Monday, June 27, 2022, to Friday, July 1, 2022.

As a result, motorists and commuters on the road have been advised to use alternative roads such as Cape Coast-Yamoransa-Assin Fosu-Twifo Praso Road.

The authorities stressed that the road will be closed down during the period of the work.

Read the notice below:

Public Announcement

The Ghana Highway Authority intends to carry out permanent works to reinstate the washout which occurred at Jukwa bridge on the Cape Coast - Twifo Praso Road.

In view of this, the Cape Coast - Twifo Praso Road will be closed from 6.00am Monday, 27th June 2022 to Thursday, 30th June, 2022 to allow works to proceed unhindered.

Motorists travelling between Cape Coast and Twifo Praso Road are advised to use the Cape Coast - Yamoransa - Assin Fosu - Twifo Praso Road.

The Cape Coast - Twifo Praso Road will be opened to vehicular traffic on Friday, 1st July, 2022.

We apologize sincerely for any inconvenience caused.