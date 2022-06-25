E/R: NAGRAT threatens to abandon final year students if gov’t fails to pay COLA

The Eastern Region branch of National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has threatened to abandon final year Senior High School students preparing to write WASSCE if their call for government to pay Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) is not heeded to.

At a press conference in Koforidua on Friday, June 24, 2022, the Eastern Regional Chairman of NAGRAT Godwin Awoonor-Yevu lamented over how members are struggling to make ends meet in the midst of current hardships.

He said at the moment, teachers in the country are living on life support as they find it difficult to take care of themselves and their families.

“..cost of living in Ghana today is rising with the speed of light which has and continues to affect the livelihood of our members who are sacrificing to build this nation.

“Prices of fuel, good and services continue to rise, introduction of new taxes had worsened the already bad situation, yet the teacher’s salary remain the same. Between January and now, fuel prices have increased by over 50%.

“We can no longer bear the pain. We therefore demand of our national leadership that. if at the end of June 2022, our COLA is not heeded they have no option than to pay heed to clarion calls of our members to lay down our tools,” Godwin Awoonor-Yevu shared.

According to the Eastern Regional Chairman of NAGRAT, although they care for students preparing to sit for the WASSCE this year, they will be forced to abandon the students if the government fails to pay COLA by the end of June.

“The children (WASCE Students ) we consider their plight. As teachers we took them from form one up to form three and up to now as far us the government has not listen and if that will be the case we want the government to look up to the WASSCE students and then listen to our call and then give us what we need so that we the teachers we can avoid laying down out tools.

“If it does at the end of this month, we will not listen to anybody irrespective of the WASSCE students who will be writing their exams we will continue to lay down our tools until the government listens,” Godwin Awoonor-Yevu threatened.