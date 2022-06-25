I'm disappointed in Finance Minister’s account of Covid expenditure to Parliament – Prof. Binka

25.06.2022 LISTEN

A Clinical Epidemiologist, Professor Fred Binka has indicated that he was left very disappointed in the Finance Minister Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta in midweek after listening to his account on Covid-19 expenditure.

The Minister in charge of Ghana’s Finance on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, stormed Parliament to go through the accountability process having dodged invitations from Parliament on multiple occasions.

After his presentations, there have been calls for a further breakdown with the Minority insisting that an inquiry is necessary.

Speaking to 3FM in an interview, Prof. Fred Binka who admits his strongest area is not economics noted that he was not convinced with the presentation by the Finance Minister.

According to him, he struggled to deduce from the account rendered by the Finance Minister the actual figure that has been spent by the government to fight the pandemic.

“I was completely disappointed. First of all, I struggled to find out how much was spent on the Covid itself. The only figures I saw that looked like we were acting on Covid were the vaccines but I can assure you that more than half those vaccines were donated. The vaccines we have today, most of it were donated. By now, we should have reagent, tests, it is the only way we can fight covid,” Prof. Binka said.

He added, “The issue about building hospitals, if you don’t test them how do you take them to the hospital. I was really disappointed, I am not an economist but I couldn’t see that line that showed that we were preparing ourselves against the pandemic by testing as frequently as we can and making sure that this diseases doesn’t make impact in this country.”

While sharing similar concerns, the Minority has requested for a by-partisan probe to get a further breakdown of how the Covid funds were actually spent.

The Minority insists that there are too many discrepancies in the figures given by the Finance Minister when compared to contrasting figures provided by President Akufo-Addo during his state of the Nation address.