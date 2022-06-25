Nkusukum Traditional Council set to celebrate this year's 'Odaambea' festival in grand style

The Acting President of the Nkusukum Traditional Council, Nana Beenyi III has announced that plans were far advance for the celebration of this year's 'Odaambea' festival in August, 2022.

He has therefore debunked rumours going round that the festival has been put on hold until further notice over reasons that the Traditional Council has no President nor an Acting President to manage the affairs for the Traditional Council.

"I Nana Beenyi III is the legitimate Acting President of the Nkusukum Traditional Council with its traditional headquarters at Yamoransa in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

"I therefore wished to announce that this year's 'Odaambea' festival which is the annual festival of the chiefs and people of the Nkusukum Traditional Area would be celebrated in grand style at Yamoransa.

"I there invite Nkusukum Citizens both home and aboard, cooperate bodies and the general public to come and celebrate this historic events with us because there is absolute peace in Nkusukum," he stated.

Nana Beenyi III said this at a stakeholders meeting held at Yamoransa last Thursday to discuss the way forward in terms of infrastructure development and other social issues facing the people in all the 22 communities that form the Nkusukum Traditional Area.

The meeting centred on education, health, commerce, security and other interventions that would improve the lives of the people.

The Acting President pledged the commitment of the Traditional Council to ensure facelift for Yamoransa and other communities. He added that towns and villages in the vicinity ought to be supported to halt rural-urban migration.

Franked by the Baamuhene of Nkusukum Amansu, Mankessim, Nana Obrempong Kwame Afona II and Adontenhemaa of Nkusukum Amouse, Ogyefo Adubea Ackom, Nana Beenyi III who is also the Obaatan of the Nkusukum Traditional Area bemoaned lack of infrastructure development in Yamoransa in terms of roads, even though they have been awarded to contractors.

"It is sad to say that Yamoransa has no single bitumen road," he laments.

On health in Yamoransa township, Nana Beenyi III noted that not a single health facility has been built in the community thus putting the health of the people at risk.

"We have to travel to Anomabo, Cape Coast, Saltpond, Mankessim and other nearby health facilities to access healthcare. You can imagine if someone gets seriously sick say in the night, there would not be a first aid to be administered to the patient. Yamoransa deserves at least a CHPS Zone Compound to facilitate quick healthcare delivery to the people," he intimated.

The Acting President further stated that another concern of Nananom in the Traditional Area was the state of insecurity in Mankessim. He noted that the town was gradually recording increasing social and criminal activities such as drug abuse, armed robberies with intermittent shootings and killings of innocent people.

He cautioned against those involved in such anti-social vices in Mankessim and its surrounding communities to desist from such illicit acts.

Nana Beenyi III also cautioned landlords against renting rooms to people with questionable characters without trace of identity.

"Let me also warn those who claims to be Market Queens at the Mankessim Central Market carrying out a number of maltreatment to people who troops to the market to transact various businesses especially traders.

"Nananom in partnership with the Mfantseman Municipal Assembly have embarked on a developmental drive to make sure every Community is given its fair share of the national cake," he emphasised.