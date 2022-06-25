I despise lazy men, as a man you can't afford to be lazy — McDan

Businessman and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the McDan Group of Companies, Mr. Daniel McKorley, has revealed his apathy towards lazy men.

He said he does not disrespect lazy men.

However, he said he does not keep company with them as he sees no reason for a man to be lazy particularly in this part of our world where one must suffer to make a better living.

“I don’t disrespect lazy men, but they are not my friends. As a man, you can’t afford to be lazy. You need to work hard and push yourself a little," he said.

Few days ago, the business mogul stated that married men should not rely on their wives' income for survival because, in his opinion, a woman's salary should be solely hers.

In continuation of this statement he made while speaking at an Accra-based Joy Prime Father's Day program on Sunday, June 19, 2022, he advised married men not to use their role as breadwinners to intimidate their wives.

According to home, men must allow them (their wives) to express their views freely in the marriage.

“Once you’re a husband, your integrity must stand tall. The fact remains the same. We cannot try to change the narrative. A man must be a man; a woman’s money is not your [the man’s] money. Women are to be respected [because] they are the sweetest and most wonderful creatures God gave humanity.

“There’s no way you should be an autocratic husband because you pay the bills. If your salary is low, it doesn’t mean you should change the narrative. But if you don’t have enough and the woman spends on you, make sure you pay back,” he stressed.

Despite the fact that this statement has elicited several rebuttals from Ghanaian men, one in particular, Manasseh Azure of The Fourth Estate, a Ghana-based online news portal, has stated that such systems of absolute male financial sponsorship in marriage can only be achieved in billionaire households like Mr. McDan's.

Mr. McDan furthered his statement on Thursday, June 23, 2022, on Accra-based Joy FM's Super Morning Show, monitored by Modernghana News, where he said men must work harder to be innovative and visionary husbands despite economic hardships.

“I understand the system is hard, and it’s not going to be better, but we have to be innovative and visionary husbands and go on the tangent of having multiple income streams – not to be criminals,” he stated.