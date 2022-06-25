Terrorism Threats: Let's be watchful for strange church behaviours, moves – Christians told

Christians and all social groupings must be vigilant for strange and weird moves by strangers in their churches and gatherings, the Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana has cautioned.

The joy of terrorists, he said, was to put fear in people and therefore, asked the public to be alert and watchful all the time to stay safe.

“Let's not lose guard and open ourselves up to be terrorized. Pastors, security men and ushers should all be vigilant about the people they allow entry into the church compound and auditoriums,” he said.

Bishop Boafo gave the caution when he led an order of service for the commendation and commissioning of 70 new Ministers for the church, in Accra.

The Presiding Bishop bemoaned the “over-generous and welcoming” nature of Ghanaians, which could threaten their lives.

“In Ghana, we are too generous and when we meet people for the first or few times, we tell the fellow about everything about our lives and before we realise we shouldn't have, it would have been too late.

“Don't be too careless about yourself and let's be alert about strange behaviours in our churches and with other members of the congregation, because terrorists are targeting our churches,” he reiterated.

He entreated the security services to be ready at all times to support citizens against any terrorist attack.

GNA