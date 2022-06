Group Head of Corporate Affairs at the Tobinco Group, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has been elected President of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA).

Mr Dwumfour beat two strong contenders to emerge winner after Friday's elections.

He pollee 233 votes while his closest contender Gayheart Mensah had 181 votes.

Editor of the Ghanaian Times and former General Secretary of the GJA, Dave Agbenu placed third with 143 votes.

The outgoing president is Mr. Roland Affail Monney.