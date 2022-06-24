Let your honesty reflect your political career — Sunyani Paramount Queen Mother to Ken Agyapong

Nana Akosua Duaah Asor-Sika Brayie II, Paramount Queen Mother of Sunyani Traditional Area, has advised Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central to allow his honesty and benevolence reflect his presidential ambition.

She expressed optimism that the MP, who had declared his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party's (NPP's) upcoming presidential primaries to lead the party in Election 2024 would succeed in his endeavour.

Nana Brayie II gave the advice when Mr. Agyapong, also a business mogul, called on the Sunyani Traditional Council on Friday to announce his participation as the principal speaker of 'Guidance Conference in Sunyani.

The conference is a day's youth-oriented programme organised by stakeholders including the Sunyani Youth Development Association on the theme ''The Youth: Our Future Hope.”

Mr. Agyapong was accompanied by his wife Christiana, friends and some members of his campaign team.

Nana Brayie II urged him not to focus on the youth alone, but channel some of the support to queen mothers because “women are the makers in the society.”

He encouraged Mrs. Agyapong to support her husband to attain his political desire.

Mr Agyapong said the Guidance Conference was geared towards instilling hope in the youth by using his life as an example for them to emulate.

He observed after education, most of the youth focused on getting white-collar jobs, but added, “I have come to engage them to disabuse those thoughts,” saying, “if I had not become an MP, I would not have done any government work.”

Mr Agyapong indicated “not all the youth would pick up the concept, but the few who would understand would derive the benefits."

He then used the opportunity to announce to the Traditional Council his intention to contest the 2024 NPP presidential race and sought their support and blessing.

Nana Kwaku Sarbeng II, the Akwamuhene of Sunyani Traditional Area, told Mr Agyapong his name would continue to reign in Ghanaian politics because of his truthfulness, courage and selflessness.

He appealed to the MP to extend some of his benevolence to the people of Sunyani, saying he must identify avenues of support to the youth of the Sunyani Traditional Area.

GNA