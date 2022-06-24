The National Cathedral isn't a misplaced priority, It's not a priority in the first place – Manasseh Azure

Manasseh Azure Awuni, the Chief Editor of The Fourth Estate, a Ghana-based online news portal has said the controversial National Cathedral project is unimportant.

His comments critics comment that the National Cathedral is a "misplaced priority" in midst of the current economic challenges.

In a recent post by the investigative journalist on Friday, June 24, 2022, sighted by Modernghana News, he noted that the National Cathedral was not qualified to be called a priority in the first place.

“The National Cathedral isn't a "misplaced priority". It's not a priority in the first place,” his post reads.

Another strong critic of the project, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency and a ranking member on the parliamentary select committee on foreign affairs, said government has injected GHS200 of taxpayers' money into the project despite telling Ghanaians it was going to be funded with public funds.

Mr. Ablakwa went on to say that despite all of this money being poured into the project, no work is ongoing on site.