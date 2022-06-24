VIDEO: Stray cattle moving with vehicles in traffic on major streets of Accra

Efforts to make the national capital, Accra, the cleanest city in Africa are being thwarted by the invasion of some principal streets and areas by cattle.

On June 24, 2022, this reporter captured some of the stray animals roaming some major streets.

In the video, a cow was spotted moving with cars in the middle of the road as if it is also a vehicle.

This ugly spectacle is very common in the Central Business District, Abeka Junction and Achimota forest stretch.

This area between Abeka Junction to Achimota where this embarrassing incident happens often is known as one of the prestigious areas in the capital since it hosts many big institutions and luxurious hotels in the country.

The most worrying aspect was that there were no herdsmen to direct the cattle.

Watch Full Video Here: