There will be a storm today, Friday, 24 June, the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet), has announced.

The impact of the storm is expected to be felt around the middle sector.

The approaching storm is stretching from the North and will cause rain showers between 2-4pm.

Areas that will be affected include Dambai, Yeji, Tamale, Hohoe, Kpando, Ketekrachi and Akatsi among other places.

Source: classfmonline.com