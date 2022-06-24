ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ho Municipal assembly auctions ‘unclaimed’ goats and sheep

Social News Ho Municipal assembly auctions unclaimed goats and sheep
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ho Municpal Assembly has announced the auction of unclaimed animals at the Assembly’s public pond.

“The public is hereby informed that there are unclaimed animals (Goats&Sheep) in the Ho Municipal Assembly public pond,” a public notice from the Assembly stated.

According to the notice, “the said animals were arrested from Godzopue, Leprosarium, Daabra, Dome, Sokode Lokoe and Barracks New Town communities,” all suburbs of Ho.

It added that the animals will be auctioned to the public on “Friday, 24 June 2022 in Ho Municipal Assembly, Works yard.”

The Municipal Assembly also invited the public to the auction.

Source: classfmonline.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
VIDEO: Stray cattle moving with vehicles in traffic on major streets of Accra
24.06.2022 | Social News
Rivalry among agencies affecting border security and management — GIS
24.06.2022 | Social News
Rainstorm to hit Dambai, Yeji, other places today — GMet
24.06.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line