Committee set up to help curb road traffic accidents in Berekum Municipality

In their quest to ensure that accidents are curbed within the Berekum East Municipality, management of the Berekum Holy Family has formed a special committee tasked to address the challenge.

Mr Peter Quaque, Human Resource Manager of the Hospital disclosed that the committee consists of stakeholders from the various transport unions, religious organizations, media, traditional authorities, security agencies and the District Assembly among others.

Meeting today to deliberate on measures to ensure a successful exercise, he noted that the Committee would be fully inaugurated in December this year.

Mr Quaque indicated that the management took the decision after the end-of-year review of accident cases in the Berekum Municipality which according to him was alarming and causing avoidable deaths.

He added that since the committee is not fully launched, members would focus on a sensitization campaign to create awareness.

Dr Enock Gyamfi, a Specialist at the Holy Family Hospital disclosed the rising cases of road accidents in the Municipality.

He said in 2021 over 72% of accident cases were reported. He noted that out of that the victims who were considered as very productive were between the ages of 20 and 49.

Dr Gyamfi disclosed that most of the accidents were caused mainly by tricycles and motorbikes.

Hon Kofi Adjei Municipality Chief Executive of the Berekum East Municipality who officially sworn in the Committee members commended the management of the hospital for the laudable initiative.

He assures the members of his outfit's readiness to support them to succeed in their good course.