Bishop Adu calls for tougher laws to deal with fathers who neglect their children

The founder and leader of the New Jerusalem Chapel sited at Kumasi Sokoban Ampayoo in the Ashanti Region, Bishop Dr. John Yaw Adu has expressed worry about the rising trend of irresponsible fathers these days.

He said their actions have compelled several young children to join bad companies that make them engage in all manner of social vices.

Speaking to this correspondent in a telephone interview on the Father's Day celebrations on Sunday, June 19 2024, Bishop Adu said to keep the such irresponsible fathers on their toes, there is the need for the policy makers to introduce tougher laws to deal with the situation.

According to the respected man of God though there are laws that deal with the situation, the laws seem to be less biting thus giving some fathers the chance to get away with it.

Citing instances to justify his points, the clergy referred to the Police Service where cases regarding parental neglect are increasing.

He said the monitoring system regarding the laws that address child neglect is weak to the extent that some fathers take advantage to shun their responsibilities.

The man of God also partly blames Ministers of God for failing to use their pulpits to encourage men to become responsible and cater for the well-being of their children.

The clergy observed that parts of child neglect is as a result of broken homes or divorce insisting that the issue is child upbringing.

He urges parents to train their children, especially female children who are the vulnerable group.