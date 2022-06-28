GPRTU Chairman threatens to sue GRTCC for allegedly operating illegally

Mr Albert Kwasi Boamah, chairman of the Kumasi Sofoline Super branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport and Transport Union (GPRTU) has expressed worry about the persistent road accidents in the country which in his view, are caused by the unprofessional drivers who associate themselves with unrecognized transport unions in the country.

According to Mr Boamah, since life is precious it was time such illegal transport unions who contribute to indiscipline on the roads are exposed and flushed out of the system

Speaking to the Modernghana News Correspondent King Amoah in an interview in Kumasi, Boamah said until such mushroom transport unions are discouraged from the system, their activities would continue to see the accident levels rising.

The chairman indicated that under the state laws it would be illegal to allow anyone to form a union or establish a company without going through the legal processes.

Mr. Boamah reiterated that it is against this background that he has taken a bold decision to first of all drag the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) to court to explain which law mandated them to currently operate over 40 transport unions across the country.

He added that after GRTCC he would proceed to drag what he termed as other unrecognized transport unions to court to also answer questions.

Mr Boamah alleged that the GTRCC are operating unlawfully contrary to the rules of operating or forming a transport union per the Legislative Instrument (L.I).

According to him, the GTRCC was solely established by the government as an intermediary between government and the recognized transport organizations to deliberate on issues that border on the transport industry.

Mr Boamah stressed that that mandate does not permit GTRCC the right to operate transport unions at lorry terminals.

Mr Boamah referred to Legislative Instrument (L.I) 2180 of 2012, regulations 121, sub regulations 3 which reads, "A person shall not operate a commercial vehicle unless that person holds Road Transport License, a person shall not operate a commercial vehicle unless that person is employed by or belongs to a recognized road transport organization."

It continued, "A Licensing Authority shall issue guidelines for the formation of commercial road transport organization, each road commercial transport organization shall be licensed by the Minister of Roads or the accredited agent of the Minister. If that commercial transport organization satisfies the conditions and regulations specified, each road transport operator organization shall have the requisite operators license as provided by the Minister or the accredited agent of the Minister."

Mr Boamah alleged that per the above clauses in the Legislative Instrument on whether the Ministry of Transport has given any approval to GRTCC to operate transport unions, he is passionately appealing to the Ministry to clear the air to enable him proceed to court to flush out the alleged mushroom transport unions, who in his view have violated the rules that govern the formation of commercial transport unions in the country.