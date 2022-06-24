Hasten slowly in your practice; don’t take legal profession as a gold mine – CJ to new lawyers

Ghana’s Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah has implored new Lawyers called to the BAR to look beyond the monetary gains in their practice of law.

In an advise, the Chief Justice charged the new lawyers to hasten slowly as they practice law and see to it that they do not take the legal profession as a gold mine with focus only on amassing wealth.

“I wish to remind you from the outset that the distinguished profession you are joining is a demanding one which requires a firm commitment to excellence underpinned by an unbending at the Bar zeal for hard work.

“Your success cannot be perceived in purely monetary and material terms only and I say this with great emphasis because the legal profession is not a gold mine,” Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah said.

The Chief Justice continued, “So hasten slowly and learn, bearing in mind that those who work well while abiding by the ethics of the profession reap the rewards of a good harvest.”

“…more enduring success is one that derives from professional values and work that impacts positively on society as a whole, particularly, on the lives of the underprivileged, the poor and the voiceless.”

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah offered this advise at a ceremony in Accra during a mini call to the BAR of some 95 newly qualified lawyers.

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah further urged the new lawyers to make it a point to seek training and additional education when the opportunity presents itself.

“…it is imperative that you avail yourselves to every opportunity for regular and continuous legal education as this is the only way to keep abreast of the changes in law.

“It would also be beneficial if you should take advantage of any training programmes in procedural and substantive law for legal practitioners,” the CJ added.