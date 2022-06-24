Outgoing GJA president Affail Monney charges new administration to prioritise training, safety of journalists

24.06.2022 LISTEN

The outgoing President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr. Roland Affail Monney has admonished the next administration to prioritise the training and safety of journalists in the country.

The veteran media practitioner is bringing his work as the GJA president to an end this week with elections ongoing today to elect new executives for the association.

Speaking to the media on expectations of the incoming administration, Mr. Affail Monney stressed that he hopes special attention will be given to the welfare and safety of journalists.

He proposes that regular training workshops are held for journalists to help improve their practice by building their capacities.

“Without training, you will not achieve what is expected of you as journalists. So training should receive the top-most attention in the next administration. Then safety issues are dominant now.

“We do recall the several threats against certain journalists and these threats have the tendency to have a chilling effect on press freedom. So when you are shackled by fear it will diminish your journalism output. These things should be the priority of the next administration,” Mr. Affail Monney said.

The GJA election in the Greater Accra Region started early in the morning at 08:00GMT. The voting is expected to end at 15:00GMT.

All eyes are on the Presidential position which is highly contested by Mr. Dave Agbenu, Mr. Gayheart Mensah and Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor.

Registered journalists in good standing are encouraged to visit any of the voting centres at GBC, Graphic, GNA, and the international press centre to cast their ballot.