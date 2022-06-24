ModernGhana logo
24.06.2022 Social News

Expect rain storm later this afternoon in middle and transition areas — Meteo warns

24.06.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has warned of an approaching storm today, stretching from the north.

This storm is expected to cause rain later in the day, June 24 between 2:00pm and 4:00pm.

The impact would be felt in the middle sector and the transition areas including Yeji, Dambai, Tamale, Ketakrachi, Akatsi, Hoehoe and Kpando among others.

Chief Forecaster at GMet Felicity Ahafianyo told Alfred Ocansey on 3FM’s Sunrise on Friday, June 24 that “pressures are not conducive hence outdoor activities are not encouraged and Friday night activities are likely to be affected”.

Recent rain storms have caused havoc in parts of Ghana, leading to loss of life and properties resulting from floods.

—3news.com

