GJA elections underway at International Press Centre

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) elections is underway at the International Press Centre, Accra, as members vote to elect national executives.

The GJA has been struggling the past year after the tenure of executives elapsed.

Although the outgoing president, Mr. Affail Monney, and other executives stayed on to steer the affairs of the association, the GJA lost its vibrancy.

Following several suits and counter-suits, an election is finally being held today for new executives to be elected to occupy key positions.

This morning, the GJA elections kicked off at 08:00GMT. The exercise is expected to run until 15:00GMT.

In all, some 324 members in good standing are expected to cast their vote for the election of new executives.

All eyes are on the Presidential position which is being contested by Mr. Dave Agbenu, Mr. Gayheart Mensah, and Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor.

Registered members of the Ghana Journalists Association are encouraged to take part in the voting exercise to elect deserving executives to lead the GJA to the next level where the welfare and safety of the media practitioners which has come under threat will be prioritised.