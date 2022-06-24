Akufo-Addo assures Rwanda of Ghana's support for Pan-African Vaccine project

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Rwandan President Paul Kagame that Ghana will collaborate with Rwanda on its Pan-African Vaccine Manufacturing Project.

“As I said in Marburg, the Pan-African Vaccine Manufacturing Project fits perfectly with Ghana’s roadmap for domestic vaccine development and manufacturing. Ghana is ready to play her role, and I reaffirm, once again, her determination to make the project work successfully,” the president assured.

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, President Akufo-Addo attended the groundbreaking event of the Pan-African vaccine manufacturing project in Kigali, Rwanda.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his gratitude to President Paul Kagame for the invitation to participate in the event.

He indicated that the commencement of construction “signals to the rest of the world the commencement of this end-to-end vaccine manufacturing facility, involving Rwanda, Senegal and my own country of Ghana.”

The President added that the import of the Pan-African Project requires Ghana, Senegal, and Rwanda to collaborate, which is why the relationship between Ghana's and Rwanda's Food and Drugs Authorities (FDA) is being strengthened with the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding on Friday, June 24.

“Through this, FDA Ghana, which achieved WHO Global Benchmarking Maturity Level Three (3) in 2020, and is working hard to achieve Maturity Level Four (4) by the end of this year, will assist FDA Rwanda to attain WHO Maturity Level Three (3) as soon as possible. Both agencies will collaborate further in vaccine drug product manufacturing, fill, finish and lot release in their respective countries,” he said.

He continued, “Again, a collaboration between our two countries resulted recently in a team from Rwanda visiting research institutions in Ghana, to strengthen institutional development and partnership towards vaccine discovery and advancement."

The President stated that Ghana's research institutions are being strengthened to be ready for the discovery and development of vaccines and other biological.

“A consortium of Ghanaian pharmaceutical companies, led by DEKS Vaccines Ltd., is working closely with BioNTech Rwanda, BioNTech Germany and kENUP to fill, finish and package the drug product in Ghana from the plant here in Rwanda," he stated.

He commended the BioNTech company in Germany for supporting the project.