South African High Commissioner to Ghana visits Ahafo Regional Minister

As part of efforts to promote investment opportunities in the Ahafo Region, the South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Grace Jeanet Mason will from Monday, the 27th of June 2022 embark on a two (2) days visit to the Ahafo Region at the invitation of the Regional Minister, Hon. George Boakye.

This high-level visit is expected to further strengthen friendly relations, open investment opportunities, and political ties.

This follows the trip of South African High Commission Counselor of Economic Mr. Mzwakhe Lubisi to Ahafo in June 2021 and the reciprocal visit of Ahafo Regional Minister Hon. George Boakye to South Africa Embassy, Accra, in April 2021.

While in Ahafo regional capital Goaso, Her Excellency Grace Jeanet Mason is expected to hold bilateral talks with the Regional Minister, Hon. George Boakye, at Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council.

The South African High Commissioner will meet Traditional leaders including Nana Kwasi Bosomprah I, the Paramount Chief of Goaso Traditional Area, Omanhene of Kukuom, Nana Kwaku Aterkyi II, Omanhene of Ntotroso, Barima Twereko Ampem III, and Omanhene of Kenyasi No.1, Nana Osei Kofi Abiri.

She will also visit Ntotroso Nursing Training College, Fawohoyeden Technical Vocational School, Kukuom and Goaso Government Hospital.