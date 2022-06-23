ModernGhana logo
Flooding: Korle Bu apologises to patients after Endoscopy Unit

Management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has apologised to staff and patients for the recent flooding caused by a heavy downpour at the Endoscopy Unit.

Assurances have, therefore, been given that the situation will not recur.

It is under control and efforts are being made to relocate the Unit to “a more conducive environment”, management said on Thursday, June 23.

This decision to relocate the Unit was taken prior to the flooding incident.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the management of the Hospital explained that there has been a partial demolition of some old structures to make way for the second phase of the construction of a new Psychiatry Department to improve mental health services.

“This inadvertently resulted in debris, obstructing drainage and run-off from around the Endoscopy building, which is immediately adjacent to the construction site.

“This became evident after the heavy rains.”

The statement assured that the contractor is working frantically to clear the area “to prevent recurrence of the situation”.

It insisted: “The Endoscopy Unit has highly skilled personnel who, over the years, have consistently delivered expert diagnosis and treatment to many patients from within Ghana and the West African sub-region.

“We wish to assure the public that the situation is under control and apologise for any inconvenience and anxiety this incident may have caused our staff and patients.”

