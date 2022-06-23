ModernGhana logo
Kusi-Poku, Class Media group ordered to pay GH¢10m to Akufo-Addo's brother

The High Court has ordered political commentator Mr. Listowell Nana Kusi-Poku to pay GH¢10 million as damages to Edward Akufo-Addo in a defamation suit.

Mr. Edward Akufo-Addo who is the Managing Director of Amaadi Cold Stores Limited and a brother of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sued the Class Media group, Kwabena Bobbie Ansah Mensah Thompson, and Listowell Nana Kusi-Poku for falsely accusing him of using Ghana's Presidential jet for his personal trips.

The court gave a default judgment in the case after Listowell Nana Kusi-Poku failed to respond to the suit.

In the judgment, the judge Justice Ekow Baiden, further directed the defendant to retract and render an unqualified apology to Mr. Akufo-Addo.

He has also been perpetually injuncted from repeating similar allegations against the plaintiff.

By Citi Newsroom

