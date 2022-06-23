Use your huge numbers in Parliament to push development to Ashanti Region — Asanteman Youth to MPs

The Bantama wing of the group calling itself Asanteman Youth has called on the Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Ashanti Region to use their large numbers to push for development projects for communities in the region.

Addressing a press conference Wednesday morning at the Center for National Culture, the spokesperson for the group, Kwame Awuah Nimfuor said the Ashanti Region has 47 members serving as representatives of the 47 constituencies in Parliament.

These numbers, he said had not yielded any positive results for Asanteman.

He added that the MPs should show more commitment to the development of the region.

Narrating with teary eyes, Mr Nimfuor said "two MPs from the Volta Region were able to lobby to get 10million Ghana cedis to construct a fence to ward off tidal waves that was worrying communities."

The spokesperson noted that Ashanti MPs have shown little interest in the projects the President earmarked for the region at the beginning of his second term.

He added that since the sod cutting event at Boankra where Otumfuo Osei Tutu II attended with the President for an inland port, nothing had been seen at the place.

Four interchanges the Finance Minister announced to be constructed in Ashanti this year, the spokesperson mentioned are yet to see any major boost.

"Many roads that lead to food basket communities in Ashanti are in a deplorable state to the point that when it rains residents are cut off from accessing the main cities of Kumasi and the Ashanti Region", Mr Nimfuor noted

ULTIMATUM

The spokesperson said the youth group is giving the Ashanti MPs two week-ultimatum to respond to their plight.

He stressed that the earlier the MPs showed commitment to the region that has given them opportunities as legislators the better.

The ruling party, he stated was birthed and nurtured from the Ashanti Region and has since gotten its big wins in national elections from Asanteman.

"The votes Asanteman delivers to the NPP should make the government and its MPs realise the urgent need to work to make it the best developed region in the country", the spokesperson stated.