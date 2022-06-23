ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Teenage girl found dead in drain at Ablekuma Manhean

Social News Teenage girl found dead in drain at Ablekuma Manhean
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A teenage girl has been found dead in a drain at Ablekuma Manhean in the Ga West Municipality, Accra.

According to a resident, Hawa Usman, she saw the deceased, whose hands had been tied, at about 6 am on Thursday.

623202213605-i4ep276gfb-623202211231-web-capture23-6-202295932webwhatsappcom.jpeg

Hawa Usman

The situation has left many within the Ablekuma Manhean community in a state of shock.

Speaking to Citi News, Hawa Usman narrated that “my child was the first person to see the body. She was waiting for a friend to walk to school together. But upon getting to the place, she noticed the body of the lady and came home to inform me.”

—citinewsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Navrongo youth petition Akufo-Addo, Bawumia over stalled stadium project
23.06.2022 | Social News
Yagiba Kubori residents protest alleged police brutality after mass arrests
23.06.2022 | Social News
Head office of Births & Deaths Registry relocated to Shiashie
23.06.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line