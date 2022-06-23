Meet the 7-year-old author who eulogised Otumfuo in her book

A seven-year-old girl from the Ashanti Region, Rachel Yram, is reported to have eulogised the great King of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on the first page of her recently published book.

According to a Facebook post by the Manhyia Palace, the royal seat of the Ashanti Kingdom, on Thursday, June 22, 2022, the young author presented a copy of the book to His royal majesty Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace.

One of the opening pages of the book was titled "More Nice City". It has the image of the Asantehene embossed, which seeks to eulogise the royal Majesty and the Ashanti Kingdom as a whole.

The post also stated that the young author's family members were present at the ceremony, revealing that the author wrote the book when she was only six (6) years old.

“During the celebration, the family of Rachel Yram, 7-year-old author, disclosed she wrote the book when she was only 6 years old,” the post noted.