Head office of Births & Deaths Registry relocated to Shiashie

The Head Office of the Births and Deaths Registry has been relocated from its previous location in the Accra Metropolitan area near the Law Courts Complex.

The office has moved to Shiashie for official business, according to a statement issued by the National Office of the Registry.

Specifically, persons who want to seek the services of the Registry will now have to go to the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) House, 3rd floor, on the Gulf Street at South Legon, Shiahie (near Gulf House), adjacent the GS Plaza Hotel, in the Greater Accra Region.

“All official business of the Head Office of the Births and Deaths Registry shall henceforth be conducted in the NALAG House office building”, the statement announced.

The Births and Deaths Registry was established by Act 301 of 1965, now replaced by Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 2020 (Act1027), and is supervised by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

It is to handle and develop the birth and death registration system in Ghana.

Its core mandate is to provide accurate, timely and reliable information on all births and deaths accruing within Ghana, through registration and certification for socio-economic development of the country.

Services provided include Early Birth Registration, Late Birth Registration, Extracts (Births & Deaths), Death Registration, Adoption, Change of Name and Statistics of Birth & Death.

By Citi Newsroom