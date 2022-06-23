Monkeypox: 9-month-old baby among 18 cases — GHS

Persons affected by Monkeypox in Ghana include a 9-month-old baby, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said.

The country has recorded 72 cases of Monkey pox so far, with 18, testing positive as of Tuesday, 14 June 2022.

Speaking at a media engagement on Wednesday, 22 June 2022, the Director-General of the GHS, Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, however, disclosed that no deaths have been recorded in the country.

He said: “Monkeypox – as was reported globally and what we found in Ghana – we have had 72 cases so far. Among these, 18 so far have tested positive. And the last case was 14 June; that was when the last lab report came out.

“So that is where we are as far as monkeypox is concerned. The age [of people struck by the disease] ranges between nine months and 41 years, and mainly we have found them in Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono and Eastern Regions and the case fatality rate is zero.”

Source: classfmonline.com