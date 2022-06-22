Police service fly officer to India, fix prosthesis leg after amputation

22.06.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has helped an officer, Corporal Isaac Opoku Asuman to have a prosthesis leg fixed to replace his amputated leg.

The intervention to help Corporal Isaac Opoku Asuman has become possible due to the Ghc6.1million Emergency Medical Intervention Fund (PEMIF) launched last year.

The Corporal returned to Ghana on June 15, 2022, after a successful surgery in New Delhi, India on May 22, 2022, accompanied by an Orthopedic Surgeon at the Police Hospital, to fix a new prosthesis leg.

The Corporal was knocked down by a taxi driver on April 26, 2021, while on an anti-robbery duty within the Accra Metropolis. He was taken to the Police Hospital and was admitted for treatment.

During the course of the treatment, his left leg was amputated due to the severity of the injury.

He has now been given a prosthesis leg and will be able to freely move around.

The Ghana Police Service in a statement has given the assurance that the administration will continue to prioritise the health and well-being of personnel of the Service through the Emergency Medical Intervention Fund whenever the need arises.

Corporal Opoku Asumam Becomes Second Beneficiary of Police Emergency Medical Intervention Fund (PEMIF)

General Corporal Isaac Opoku Asumam has become the second Police officer to benefit from the 6.1 Million Cedis Police Emergency Medical Intervention Fund (PEMIF) after he was flown to New Delhi, India for medical attention.

The PEMIF, an initiative of the Police Administration which was approved and launched in January 2022, by the President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is aimed at providing full funding for the medical care of Police officers who sustain injuries in the line of duty.

Corporal Isaac Opoku Asuman’s support comes after Chief Inspector Mac-Victor Anako, who was the first beneficiary, had undergone a similar treatment in Germany.

The Police Administration will continue to prioritise the health and well-being of personnel of the Service through the Emergency Medical Intervention Fund whenever the need arises.