Dr. Wereko Brobbey gives his blessings to 'Arise Ghana' Demo

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Charles Wereko Brobbey has consented to the upcoming demonstration by Arise Ghana against the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia led government.

The group comprised of political parties leaders, media practitioners, civil society players, creative arts, trade unions, among others espoused the urgent need for a nationalistic and action-oriented vehicle to demand accountability from the duty bearers in the view of the excruciating hardships confronting Ghanaians today.

Dr. Wereko Brobbey, admonished the group to pull huge number of people on the streets to compel government to listen to the concerns of the Ghanaian people.

He however implored the group not to waiver in the exercise of their constitutional right to demonstrate.

The group has been mobilizing both leading members and non-members of NPP to support its cause to demonstrate against the government.

It said "is organizing a historic two-day demonstration scheduled for the 28th and 29th of June, 2022 in Accra."

This endorsement follows a similar endorsement by a founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe at a courtesy call on him by Arise Ghana few days ago.

According to the group, its agenda was to relentlessly champion the common course of the Ghanaian people to form a strong voice for the voiceless and vigorously seek reforms that will bring about the needed change in the socio-economic, politico-social and general wellbeing of the Ghanaian citizenry.

It said its course includes protest against persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government that has imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians, protest against the imposition of the obnoxious E-Levy on the already-burdened Ghanaian people by the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and demand a full scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditures.

In addition, is to protest against the grabbing of state lands by officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, particularly the de-classification of huge portions of the Achimota Forest reserve, protest against the increased rate of police brutalities and state-sponsored killing of innocent Ghanaians, as well as the growing culture of human rights abuses under the watch of President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia.

They will also demand the total cancellation of the fraudulent “Agyapa” deal.